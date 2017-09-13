Disha Patani CHEATS on her diet with this one weakness; find out what

Disha Patani has weekly cheat days! (Source: Varinder Chawla) Disha Patani has weekly cheat days! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Disha Patani is just three films old, but among the current Bollywood celebs, she’s the next IT girl when it comes to fashion. The actor – who is blessed with a lovely face that reflects a childlike innocence coupled with her luminous eyes and hour-glass figure – can prove to be a powerful muse. The fact that she has already covered all major fashion weeks in India, starting from Lakme Fashion Week to India Couture Week and has caught the fancy of the likes of Ritu Kumar, Jayanti Reddy and Manav Gangwani, is proof that she has arrived on to the Indian fashion scene, and how.

Her cover shoots for leading fashion magazines are a whole different ball game. We still can’t get over how majestic she looked when she turned into the perfect bikini babe for Cosmopolitan India or the sultry seductress for GQ and Harper’s Bazaar.

In an email interview with indianexpress.com, the actor talks about her fitness secrets, guilty pleasures, the reason behind her glowing skin and her style inspiration.

It’s well-known that you are particular about fitness and sports. How many hours a day do you dedicate to fitness? Also, what does your workout routine include?

I am a very restless person, so I keep on moving throughout the day, be it going to the gym, dancing or simply doing household chores. If I find some time, then I squeeze in a few hours of occasional sport like basketball.

You have been said to practise yoga for about an hour every day. What kind of yoga do you follow and how does it help you?

I just meditate for some quiet ‘me’ time, although I do prefer functional stretching exercises especially before I start dancing.

It is said that while shooting for Kung Fu Yoga in China you learned Square Dancing. Do you still follow it?

I try my hand at various dance forms, however, I don’t stick to one for long.

The weirdest fitness trend you have ever heard of?

Any crash diet that make people starve themselves. It causes more harm and takes a toll on one’s health.

What kind of diet plan do you follow? What is your ideal breakfast, lunch and dinner like?

I don’t have a specific plan, but I follow a protein and fibre-rich diet. In fact, I even have my cheat days where I indulge in my cravings.

Your video of dancing to Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You went viral. Is dance a medium to keep fit or just to de-stress?

I just love dancing as it has always come naturally to me. It’s not a planned activity, just a part of me. I find it easier to express through dance.

What according to you is the best way to de-stress?

Listening to music, spending time with your loved ones and travelling.

Do you indulge in junk food? If yes, then what is your guilty pleasure?

I have weekly cheat days, and anything that has chocolate in it is my weakness.

What’s your comfort food?

Home-cooked rice and chicken.

Which is the one exercise you love, and the one that you hate?

I love and hate doing legs and since I do it while lifting heavy weights, it takes a lot of work.

A lot of people today have body image issues. What would you like to tell them?

Just start loving yourself and do not compare yourself to anyone else. Focus on being the best version of yourself.

Who, according to you, is the fittest celebrity ever?

I love Adriana Lima. I have looked upto her for quite some time.

You have said earlier that you love athleisure. If not athleisure then how do you like to dress up?

Just nice floral dresses or shorts and ganji. My personal style is very effortless and comfortable.

What is your wardrobe must-have?

White T-shirt, as it goes with absolutely everything.

What is your everyday beauty routine? Are you a stickler for grandma’s recipes or do you like trying out new things?

Eat healthy, use a good cleanser and drink a lot of water. This is what I follow, however, my mother keeps on suggesting a lot of age-old beauty routines.

What about beauty must-have?

A good moisturiser that suits your skin to keep it hydrated and fresh.

How do you handle the humidity during monsoon? What’s your beauty secret?

Drink lots and lots of water.

One beauty look from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s you would like to emulate?

Sadhna cut! I have heard a lot about it and how everyone had it at one time.

The weirdest beauty trend you have ever heard of?

Tattooing fake freckles!

Which celeb do you think has a great sense of style?

Priyanka Chopra for her great sense of style and the way she carries herself with grace, elegance and confidence.

What’s that one clothing item we’d always find in your wardrobe?

A white T-shirt.

Which is your dream destination?

Miami.

