Peppy Orange to Popping Blue: Disha Patani’s bold colours will give you summer wardrobe goals

Disha Patani is a busy bee these days with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Baaghi 2. The actor, along with co-star Tiger Shroff has been maintaining a strong streak with her style game and her cool, fuss-free styles have definitely caught our attention. Though we like the doe-eyed beauty’s attempt at channelling hip-hop vibes in her baggy jacket and giving us bubbly feels in a cute off-shoulder crop top, what really has us excited are her experiments with bold colours.

Recently, the actor was spotted in a candy orange Deme by Gabriella ensemble. We like the cute outfit that had a kurta with a plunging neckline, teamed with a pair of palazzo pants, all styled to give a very ‘fusion’ feel. A matching knotted belt cinched the actor’s waist and besides accentuating her frame, added a chic detail to her attire. Patani rounded out her look with nude make-up, neutral lips and a side-parted textured bun.

For another appearance, the 25-year-old, went all out in a glitzy navy blue cutout dress from Shehlaa by Shehla Khan, with a thigh-high slit and ruffle detailing at the hem. Stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised the off-shoulder number with a beaded choker, adding a boho touch to the attire. The actor balanced out the glamour of the outfit with a pair of trendy wrap-around sandals in black.

Patani’s look was rounded out with nude make-up, soft smokey eyes and a side-parted textured bun.

We love the actor’s looks but what about you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

