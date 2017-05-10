Disha Patani in a bikini for this photoshoot is a complete beach babe

Disha Patani shared a photo of behind the scenes for the cover shoot of Cosmopolitan. (Source: Instagram/Disha Patani) Disha Patani shared a photo of behind the scenes for the cover shoot of Cosmopolitan. (Source: Instagram/Disha Patani)

She is cute, sexy and at the same time elegance personified. We are talking about the new girl in town Disha Patani who has earned herself a top spot among Bollywood newbies for her stellar dance moves and not to forget, her amazing sense of style. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress is also a big hit on social media and needless to say, it’s always a pleasure to see her. This time the beauty impressed us with a photo of her covershoot for Cosmopolitan India.

For the stunning cover, the actress slipped into a black two-piece bikini from the luxury swimwear brand Norma Swimwear which was styled with a tan belt with black detailing from Shivan & Narresh.

A mutlicoloured jacket by Masaba Gupta added a nice touch of colour to the monochrome look. Stylists Amandeep Kaur and Sanjana Ghai who curated this beautiful vision picked up rings from Accessorize India and a sleek necklace from Swarovski to complement the look.

We love how her make-up was kept smoky with a tan face, light smokey eyes, a nude lip shade and her sleek, wet hair was pulled back from her face. We think Patani looks like a complete beach babe here.

The leading fashion magazine shared the cover on Instagram with the caption, “Say hello to our gorgeous cover girl @dishapatani in this month’s Cosmo!”

Gorgeous, simply gorgeous.

