Discoloured nails? Save your nails from discolouration in a few simple steps

(Source: Thinkstock Images) (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Are your nails brittle, discoloured, growing slowly, weak or easily breakable? Use different mixtures like olive oil and lemon juice or soak your hands in some beer, suggest experts.

Aashmeen Munjaal, celebrity make-up artist, and Ridhi Arya, a dermatologist at Me Clinic, have rolled out tips:

* Olive oil and lemon juice mixture: Apply the mixture of a teaspoon of olive oil and a few drops of lemon juice to your nails and massage it thoroughly, let it soak in, then slip soft manicure gloves on and let the mixture work its magic overnight.

* Sea salt treatment: Mix together two teaspoons of fine sea salt with two drops each of lemon juice or oil, myrrh oil and wheat germ oil. Put this mixture in Luke warm water and soak you hands for 10-15 minutes. Repeat it twice a week.

* Beer therapy: Take a half cup of beer, mix it with a warm quarter of a cup of olive oil and apple cider vinegar. Now soak your hands in the mixture for 10 minutes until the nutrients get soaked in.

* Egg yolks and milk: Moisture is boon to nails. Massage the mixture of egg yolk and milk onto your nails that help you to retain moisture overnight.

* Vaseline: In addition to curing various skin problems this petroleum jelly is also useful for curing brittle nails. Simply smear Vaseline once a day onto your nails for healthy nails.

* Herbal mask: Give your nails a cup of it and ultimately it will become one of your favourite home remedies. Mix a teaspoon each of chamomile and peppermint tea in a cup of boiled water and allows it to soak for an hour or half, and remove the herbs away. Then add a few drops of olive oil and two teaspoons of the wheat floor. Stir it well, apply it to your nails and keep it on for half an hour.

* Avoid nail polish remover: Nail polish remover consists of chemicals, an enemy of skin, it not only damages your skin but also make your nails brittle. Instead of using nail polish remover go for cheap perfumes or natural nail polish remover. This time cheap is going to be the best ladies.

* Coconut massage: Apply coconut oil onto your nails and massage gently. And there you go you will get smoother and whiter nails in just a few minutes.

