Dimple Kapadia in lehenga, Karisma Kapoor in sari: Who carried Indian wear better?

When it comes to Indian wear, designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and Raw Mango by designer Sanjay Garg are some of the biggest names in the country. From Bollywood celebrities to budding fashionistas, you can spot designs by these talented haute couturiers taking centre stage and at times stealing the attention away from the divas.

On May 8, Dimple Kapadia who ushered in her 61st birthday with her loved ones was seen in a colourful creation by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla from their Architectural Collection. The bright voluminous lehenga paired with an off-shoulder wrapped top is not something everyone can carry, but this beauty did a very good job.

Now, we know for sure that style has got nothing to do with age. The Bobby actress styled this look with dainty earrings and a statement neckpiece. We think she looked really elegant.

Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen at an event in a colour-block sari with neon panels from designer Sanjay Garg’s label Raw Mango.

The actress paired it with a white blouse featuring sheer sleeves and studs from Amrapali Jewels. Even though we love the sari, we are not a big fan of the blouse – the sleeves looked a little out of place. However, we like her half tied up and half down hairdo and natural make-up.

There’s a clear winner here and it’s none other than the birthday girl, Dimple Kapadia.

