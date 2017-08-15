Celebs are trying quirkier ways to drape a sari, but are they really inspiring?

From L to R: Pooja Hegde, Kalki Koechlin and Samantha Ruth Prabhu show us different ways to wear a sari. (Source: APH Images and Instagram/afashionistasdiaries) From L to R: Pooja Hegde, Kalki Koechlin and Samantha Ruth Prabhu show us different ways to wear a sari. (Source: APH Images and Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Saris and Indian women share a magical bond, a relationship so strong that this favourite Indian outfit still continues to fascinate and intrigue them. Kanjeevaram, Chanderi, Banarasi, Tussar, Jamdani, Khadi, Tant, you will find at least one variety holding a place of honour in their wardrobes. The obsession with the six-yard wonder has not changed but the ways of draping a sari surely has. From butterfly style to mermaid style, we are now spoiled for choice and a lot of it has got to do with Bollywood celebs paving the way for us.

Recently, Kalki Koechlin was seen attending a press meet in Delhi to talk about her upcoming film Jia Aur Jia and she picked up a striped sari from Maku Textiles. We love how she wore it with a striped black and white boat neck blouse.

It’s not easy to carry stripes the way she did and it is kind of inspiring. The Margarita, with a Straw actor rounded out her look with blue tinted Lennon glasses, a pair of gold jhumkas, muted make-up with a soft pink lip shade and a neat bun. We think she looked lovely.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde was seen mixing prints and patterns well in a Nupur Kanoi sari. Although it’s not something we would have picked up, we think the Mohenjo Daro wore it well.

The way the sari was draped by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri reminded us of how women in Bengal wear it in this particular style with the pallu falling beautifully at the front. She accessorised it with earrings from heritage fine jewellery by Sunita Shekhawat and added a nice, modern vibe to her look with a wavy ponytail.

However, Samantha Ruth Prabhu left us in a state of shock. It needs a lot of courage to try something so experimental as there is always the fear of things backfiring and in this case, it did.

The way she styled her black and white sari is really innovative but it’s not something we would ever try. Having said that, we love her accessory game. We think those statement earrings are a must-have.

Another actor who left us disappointed is Taapsee Pannu. Having given us a series of stellar looks, the Naam Shabana actor failed to impress us in the garish sari, jacket and belt by Aharin.

There’s absolutely nothing about this look that we like. Celebrity stylist Devki B could have done better, much better.

Whose draping style do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

