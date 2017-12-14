Did you notice the ring-detailed skirt Katrina Kaif paired her quirky tee with?

Katrina Kaif has the most interesting way of styling her quirky tee. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif has the most interesting way of styling her quirky tee. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif seems to be love with skirts as it is the second time in a week that the actor’s stepped out in a chic skirt. Only recently, we saw her in a buttoned-down monochrome skirt on the sets of Vogue BFFs with Alia Bhatt and Neha Dhupia and we think she looked pretty and classy.

However, this time the actor chose to go with a basic black tee with ‘NEVERTHELESS, SHE PERSISTED’ printed across the front. She jazzed up the casual Prabal Gurung tee by styling it with a high-waist panelled, Nepali ring-detail skirt, with multiple slits, which we can’t take our eyes off of.

Though we love the actor’s attire, the bright blue satin pumps from Zara she wore stood out – and not in a good way, and we think they would have been better left out. Most probably, stylist Tanya Ghavri wanted to add a pop of colour with the vibrant pumps, but a black and white pair would have complemented the outfit much better.

The actor rounded out her look with dewy make-up and nude lips. We wish she had gone with some colour in this case though. Soft wavy hair complemented her look well.

What do you think of the actor’s skirt game? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

