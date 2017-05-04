Did Rihanna take a sly dig at Deepika Padukone for her Met Gala 2017 appearance?

Rihanna (L) and Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2017. (Source: AP/Instagram, deepikaplife) Rihanna (L) and Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2017. (Source: AP/Instagram, deepikaplife)

Rihanna has always been the undisputed queen of the Met Gala red carpet – a glamorous fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The fashion extravaganza which is held annually on the first Monday of May follows a theme every year and this time it was the “Art of the In-Between” held in honour of Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo who is known for her eccentric designs.

Celebrities took big risks including Rihanna who followed the theme to a T. Whether she looked good in it or not is a different matter altogether.

Rihanna at Met Gala 2017. (Source: AP) Rihanna at Met Gala 2017. (Source: AP)

International media praised the singer for her efforts but we think she simply looked like someone who fell into a pile of fabric swatches and used an entire compact of pink highlighter on her eyes and cheekbones. The outfit was perplexing and so was her make-up. However, we applaud her for her effort – at least she tried. A few other celebs like Selena Gomez and Deepika Padukone didn’t even fit the theme. Honestly, it looked like they missed the memo.

From L to R: Selena Gomez was seen in a Coach dress while Deepika Padukone picked Tommy Hilfiger. (Source: AP/Instagram, deepikapadukone_arabfc) From L to R: Selena Gomez was seen in a Coach dress while Deepika Padukone picked Tommy Hilfiger. (Source: AP/Instagram, deepikapadukone_arabfc)

Fashion enthusiasts didn’t take kindly to it, including Rihana. The singer liked a post shared by Melvin on Instagram where the text on the photo read, “What the #MetGala theme was VS how everyone showed up.”

If you take a closer look, the dress in the photo is the same as the one which Deepika Padukone wore to the Gala.

Padukone picked a backless Tommy Hilfiger satin slip gown with a plunging neckline and even we think she failed to nail the ‘Art of the In-Between’ theme.

Poor Deepika. Looks like you can’t always win.

