Did Kylie Jenner copy another brand’s designs for her line?

In April, Balemlay’s brand shared photos of Jenner wearing items from PluggedNYC. (File/Photo) In April, Balemlay’s brand shared photos of Jenner wearing items from PluggedNYC. (File/Photo)

After reality TV personality Kylie Jenner launched her collection of camouflage gear, social media users were quick to point out the similarities between her line and creations from New York-based brand PluggedNYC. Jenner, 19, has been accused of copying PluggedNYC’s designs and the brand’s founder, Tizita Balemlay, spoke out on Instagram to call out the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality star, reports people.com.

“When you really Pablo… I am the influence… Copy and paste down to the shoes I used on my models,” Balemlay wrote, along with a side-by-side comparison of PluggedNYC’s camo designs and Jenner modelling her camo print, reports people.com.

A representative for Jenner did not immediately respond to people.com’s request for a comment.

In April, Balemlay’s brand shared photos of Jenner wearing items from PluggedNYC.

“At the end of the day, money equals power and the Kardashians have that power. This is a prime example,” Balemlay told BuzzFeed.

“I don’t have the buzz she does or the money for billboards,” she added.

Balemlay also recalled how she was “so excited” when Jenner’s stylist reached out to collaborate, and that Jenner was the “first” person to receive PluggedNYC’s camo set.

In addition, many pointed out a screenshot of an alleged email exchange, posted on Twitter, that revealed Jenner’s team asking Balemlay about making custom tops for her.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App