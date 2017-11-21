Diana Penty’s emerald green number is a beautiful take on the toga dress

Diana Penty looks ravishing in Gaurav Gupta. (Source: Instagram/dianapenty) Diana Penty looks ravishing in Gaurav Gupta. (Source: Instagram/dianapenty)

The 48th edition of the International Film Festival held in Goa had a grand opening on November 20, attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Sridevi. While Sridevi and daughter Jahnvi Kapoor looked splendid in ethnic wears, Diana Penty who was last seen in the movie Lucknow Central graced the red carpet in a beautiful Gaurav Gupta gown and we couldn’t take our eyes off her.

The Cocktail actor looked refreshing in an emerald green number that featured a cape detailing – in all honesty, it reminded us of a toga dress. The one shoulder gown also had intricate embroidery detailing on the sleeves and the metallic belt cinched at the waist helped break the monotony of the outfit. Overall, Penty looked great and a special mention goes to celebrity stylist Nidhi Jacobs for making the actor look stunning in the dark coloured number. Have a look:

Make-up artist Kritika Gill rounded off Penty’s look with minimal make-up, thickly lined eyes and nude lips. We also love her centre-parted loose ponytail.

We think Penty pulled off the look with grace and elan. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd