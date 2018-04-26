Diana Penty’s striking Payal Khandwala outfit is pure #OOTD goals

Diana Penty keeps her summer fashion game on point in a Payal Khandwala outfit. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Instagram) Diana Penty keeps her summer fashion game on point in a Payal Khandwala outfit. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Instagram)

Of late, Bollywood celebrities have been seen playing with bright and bold summer colours a lot. From Aditi Rao Hydari’s hot pink and mustard yellow separates to Manushi Chhillar and Shilpa Shetty showing us different ways to incorporate soothing blue in our wardrobe, most of the looks were striking. And this time, we saw Diana Penty going subtle yet colourful in earthy hues.

While attending an event, the Happy Bhag Jayegi actor was seen in a pair of flared palazzo pants in a dark shade of green teamed with a white, tucked-in shirt. She further combined it with a longline coat, all from designer Payal Khandwala’s collection. We think her outfit is a beautiful blend of fusion wear incorporated with beautiful summer colours. Styled by Ami Patel, she accessorised with a statement neckpiece from Azotiique.

Make-up artist and hairstylist Shraddha Mishra went minimal with the make-up with a neutral palette with light smokey eyes, glossy lips, but for a striking hairdo with a half-bun.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Chopra too showed us an excellent way to wear different shades of red in a pantsuit from Alejandra Alonso Rojas. Her outfit included a crimson red leather suit that was accentuated by deep orange stripes. It was layered with a reddish-orange coat from Vivienne Westwood and stylist Mimi Cuttrell further complemented Chopra’s attire with sleek red pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Though there was a lot of colour game going on, we think Cuttrell set off the shades beautifully against each other. Rounding off her look with a pair of sunnies, a mini-sized totebag, a bold red lip and a high ponytail, we think she looked stunning.

What do you think about Penty’s outfit? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd