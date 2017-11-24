Dia Mirza’s Banarasi lehenga is just what you need this wedding season

Dia Mirza looks breathtakingly beautiful in a Banarasi lehenga. (Source: diamirzaofficial/ekayabanaras/Instagram) Dia Mirza looks breathtakingly beautiful in a Banarasi lehenga. (Source: diamirzaofficial/ekayabanaras/Instagram)

Dia Mirza hardly goes wrong with her ethnic looks and it’s safe to say that the actor has given us quite a few fabulous traditional looks this year. From nailing a bright yellow salwar suit to acing a beautiful white sari, she has managed to charm us with her style quotient.

Recently, at a wedding in Mumbai, the pretty lady was seen wearing a pink lehenga by Ekaya from the brand’s Udaan by Play Clan collection. The beautiful handwoven Banarasi lehenga featured a wide golden border on the hem and had intricate golden embroidery all over it. We love how the golden sheer dupatta was draped over her shoulders.

She paired the outfit with traditional golden jewellery and a pair of matching jootis from the house of Needledust. Keeping her hair half-open, Mirza gave finishing touches to her look with minimal make-up and pink lips.

Checkout the pictures here:

Her look can be a great inspiration if you are thinking what to wear this wedding season. It definitely gets a thumbs up from us. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

