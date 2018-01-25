Dhruv Kapoor, Ragini Ahuja to display ‘free spirits’ at LFW

This spunky collection celebrates the joy of experimenting with modern, exotic looks and is designed to let the new-age woman express herself in a way she loves herself the best- beautiful, free and limitless. (Source: File Photo) This spunky collection celebrates the joy of experimenting with modern, exotic looks and is designed to let the new-age woman express herself in a way she loves herself the best- beautiful, free and limitless. (Source: File Photo)

Celebrated designers Dhruv Kapoor and Ragini Ahuja are collaborating with backstage experts of The Lakmé Salon to present the “free spirits” collection at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 on its January 31 opening day.

This spunky collection celebrates the joy of experimenting with modern, exotic looks and is designed to let the new-age woman express herself in a way she loves herself the best- beautiful, free and limitless, said a statement.

“Multiple genres, cultures, and traditions come together in this eclectic blend of eccentricity and convention, spiced with a contemporary twist on individuality. It’s a clever mix of tribal patchwork and contrasts.

“In collaboration with Lakmé Salon, the collection is inspired by the current generation’s uncontrollable urge to overthrow the establishment and defeat the suffocating norm with their alternative vision of the world,” said Kapoor.

According to the designer, his designs concentrate on the DIY (Do It Yourself) concept, making the pieces versatile and suited for everyone who wants to stand out from the crowd. From vintage florals to fiery stripes and waxed Nappa, this collection goes beyond the ordinary and celebrates an individualistic sense of fashion and awareness.

Ahuja says that her line recognizes the cultural identity and displacement of tribes who have fled their homeland and live as ethnic refugees.

“It’s a reflection of their inclusion and exclusion, the calm rebellion and the instinct to survive. The tribal elements form evolutionary patterns- traditional tribal progressing to modern contemporary graphics,” she said,

“Built with character and harmony in mind, this story works with sharp contrasts. Tones of ivory, navy, black and red signify their account of survival and strength. Practical and comfortable in an effortless way, the silhouettes are relaxed with soft tailoring and volume,” added the designer.

Heena Dalvi, National Creative Director – Hair at Lakmé Salon feels that hair colouring has taken the fashion world by storm but with newer techniques and increasing colours, it is important to ensure that your hair embodies your spirit.

“Inspired by the free-spirited woman, our carefully crafted Free Spirits – Colour Cocktail collection will let you explore infinite colour possibilities that reflect your personality,” said Dalvi.

The five- day fashion extravaganza will conclude on February 4 with ace designer Anamika Khanna’s show.

