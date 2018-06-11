Dhadak trailer launch: Janhvi Kapoor shows why anarkalis can be an elegant choice for those close family gatherings

Janhvi Kapoor (L), Khushi Kapoor at the Dhadak trailer launch. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Janhvi Kapoor (L), Khushi Kapoor at the Dhadak trailer launch. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Whenever Janhvi Kapoor steps out making a statement, she causes a flurry of excitement. Be it her gorgeous gowns, easy street style or the charming muted curations, the starlet rarely disappoints. Recently, she attended the trailer launch of her upcoming movie, Dhadak, and for the event, she opted to go minimalistic.

Picking a full-sleeved parrot green anarkali suit, accented by a vibrant pink border and a chic décolletage, the actor looked lovely. The Manish Malhotra piece was accessorised with multiple jhumkis and rings. The 21-year-old actor complemented her attire with nude strappy heels. Her easy curation was accentuated by a dewy sheen and middle-parted soft curls.

Janhvi Kapoor at Dhadak trailer launch. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor at Dhadak trailer launch. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor wore a Manish Malhotra outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor wore a Manish Malhotra outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She was accompanied by co-star Ishaan Khattar, who gave us some uber cool vibes in a grey tee-distressed denim jeans combo, that was layered with a peppy red jacket with a plaid elbow patch. Very interesting, we think.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar at Dhadak trailer launch. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar at Dhadak trailer launch. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While Janhvi went for a subtle statement, sister Khushi looked pretty in a tulle pink dress. The semi-sheer creation was accentuated with a slim belt that cinched her waist. She rounded off her look with a locket and middle-parted sleek hair.

Janhvi Kapoor with family. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor with family. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Khushi Kapoor opted to wear a tulle dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Khushi Kapoor opted to wear a tulle dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

