Can’t get over Devasena from Baahubali 2? Style yourself like Anushka Shetty with these easy DIY tips

The fascination with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is still alive in the minds of movie buffs. It is not only the magic of the striking visuals but also the emotional connect of the film that has created an undying craze for the franchise. While Baahubali and Bhallaladeva have enamoured most of the fans, the other characters struck a chord with the viewers too. Devasena, who was the common love interest of both the brothers at one point in the film, has charmed her way into many hearts.

Portraying the role with utmost perfection, Anushka Shetty not only fought valiantly, but left the onlookers entranced by her beauty and poise too. So, if you want to get the Devasena look for a wedding or function then, here are some simple do-it-yourself tips from blogger Akshara Rao you can emulate. From the batwing eye lashes to dewy skin make-up, a dash of pink on her lips and her creative hairdos — here’s how to ace the look step-by-step.

EYE MAKE-UP

Tone the skin near your eyes evenly with a tint that matches your skin colour and spread it uniformly all around. Use a liner and make a sleek straight arc above and below your eyelids. Darken it slightly and apply mascara. Take cues from the video below.

MAKE-UP

Use a rose tint blush and light luminescence foundation to start with. A contour brown shade would be great at the edges of the cheek and nose. Use a light pink eye shadow and dazzler eye-liner to complete the look.

HAIR-DO

Make a low ponytail and insert a bangle to make a bun. Once it is done, use a thick hair band to set your hair right there. Style it with beautiful hair accessories!

You’re all set to look just like Devasena!

