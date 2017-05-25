Designer Sanjay Garg to exhibit his collection in London

In London exhibition, Sanjay talk about his love for textiles and his design process. In London exhibition, Sanjay talk about his love for textiles and his design process.

Rajasthan’s Sanjay Garg, designer and founder of Raw Mango brand, is set to exhibit his collection here next month.

Garg will be in conversation with Rosemary Crill, Former Senior Curator – Victoria and Albert Museum, on June 2 to talk about his love for textiles and his design process.

ALSO READ | 7 simple tips to get summer style right

Guests will be given a sneak preview to creations of Raw Mango, a brand of contemporary Indian hand woven textiles, that will be on display before they are exhibited before the public on June 3-4 at the Asia House here.

“We are looking forward to addressing our clients in London, and introducing Raw Mango to a new market. We will be presenting our favourite and classic saris, as well as garments from our latest collection Monkey Business,” Garg said.

ALSO READ | Add some floral patterns and stripes to stay fashionable this season

Monkey Business collection projects strongly different silhouettes that are crafted from traditional fabrics like gajji silk, mashru, kadhwa, silver and gold silk brocade styled with quilted cotton, digitally printed silk and wool.

While originally, Chanderi textiles essentially comprise of earthy colours, Garg has focused and expanded the colour palette to include hues of mustard, haldi yellow, metallic gold and silver, moss green, sea green, yellow and green printed fabric.

The silhouettes include shirts in solid colours and vertical prints to wide legged printed trousers, tube and spaghetti jumpsuits, high-waisted box pleat pallazos and skirts. There are layered jackets in silk and wool with crop tops, tunics and tie-up cardigans as well.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now