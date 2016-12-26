Designer pays tribute to PM Narendra Modi with jewellery line

Would you like to own one of these Modi-inspired trinkets? (Source: IANS) Would you like to own one of these Modi-inspired trinkets? (Source: IANS)

Designer Musskan Aggarwal has come up with a jewellery line taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she feels that he is the “super hero” of her generation.

“2016 belongs to Mr Modi. Right from taking India on international platforms to taking the most historical move to fight against Black Money, Mr Modi is super hero of our generation,” the designer said in a statement.

“I decided to make customised range as salute to Mr Modi. With my new collection…. We really wish more and more power to him,” she added.

This may be one of the first Modi-inspired jewellery lines, but it’s certainly not the first time the Prime Minister has influenced fashion. The Modi kurta is ubiquitous with the full-length kurta and short sleeves, then there was the time when all the BRIC leaders wore the Indian jacket, also known as the Nehru jacket – which is usually sported by Modi – at the BRICS Summit in October this year. Photos of South African President Jacob Zuma, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Michel Temer along with Modi wearing white kurtas, with colourful cotton jackets, went viral on social media.

Then, of course, there is the famous Modi suit, which had Narendra Damodas Modi written continuously as pinstripes, which courted a lot of controversy during US President Barack Obama’s India visit last year.

With an impeccable eye for detail, Agarwaal with her label Kiwi by Musskan Agarwaal crafts each piece to appeal to the fashion aficionados.

Each of her collections consists of individually handcrafted rings or neckpieces be it in polka, semi precious or precious stones, pearls, emeralds, sapphires, topaz or rubies.

