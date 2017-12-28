Designer Pallavi Mohan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s stylist dole out New Year party dressing tips

Pallavi Mohan (L), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with husband Abhishek Bachchan. (Source: Facebook/Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan, Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Pallavi Mohan (L), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with husband Abhishek Bachchan. (Source: Facebook/Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan, Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Wondering what to wear to New Year’s party? When everyone is decked up in their ultra-cool outfits, your best can easily fade into the background. Take your dressing game to the next level this season, with some expert tips. Pallavi Mohan of ‘Not So Serious’ label and Aastha Sharma, who has styled Bollywood beauties like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Esha Gupta and Disha Patani give some New Year dressing tips to help you keep your fashion game on point. Check out what they have to say.

First picks for the party

For a night party, Sharma recommends going with metallics and sequins as they are really in this season. The celeb stylist would herself opt a short sequinned number instead of the traditional LBD.

Nude shades are in

Having difficulty which shades to wear to parties? Mohan recommends nude or solid jewel tones shades. You can also opt for emeralds, aqua, sapphire or Bordeaux. If you are not in the mood for something voluminous, team up a pair of cigarette pants or harem pants with an embellished jacket. Even an embroidered cape is a good option.

For a day frolic

Flowy cotton dresses or maxi dresses are ideal for a fun-filled day as they are both comfortable and stylish. However, if you are in a cold place, you can choose to wear a short dress and team it up with a chic jacket.

According to Mohan, one can also opt for a pre-stitched cocktail sari gown and throw a nice pashmina wrap around the shoulders to beat the cold.

Partying at the beach

If you’re going to be welcoming the New Year on the beach, flats are the way to go, according to Sharma. ”High heels will just make you uncomfortable and not let you enjoy.” For the party, you can always go with a short and shimmery dress.

The city nightlife

Style quotient can be pretty hard to maintain in big cities like Mumbai and Delhi, with everyone trying to outdo each other. You can bring out your party best in pants paired with bralettes, says Sharma. Add some layers to your attire with a classy jacket and accessorise to the hilt!

LET YOUR MANE DO THE TALKING

No party outfit is ever complete without a killer make-up and hairstyle. Keeping the hair casual but at the same time glamorous, is a trick our B-Town celebs seem to have mastered. Hiral Bhatia, who has worked with the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan has some pointers.

Hair accessories are big this season!

Even if you’re going with a casual hairstyle, hair accessories can up the glam quotient of your look. Metallic barrettes are a good choice – oversized or small, over a ponytail or a chignon, for the party night.

Bobby pins to the rescue

For those who do not wish to splurge on baubles, bobby pins can be used easily to make a chic hairstyle that looks salon-ready. ” It’s easy and super stylish,” says Bhatia.

Hair pearls

If you want a more dressy look, then hair pearls are your go-to accessories. However, whatever you use, remember to keep it minimal as less is more, says Bhatia.

Round off your look with minimal make-up. Sharma advises to go easy and focus either on the eyes or the lips.

