Festive Spirit

DESIGNER Masaba Gupta brought her A game to the runway of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter-Festive 2017 with a bridal collection that was chic, colourful and comfortable. Her love for colours and typical quirk intact, the fresh and feminine bridal line was inspired by the tribes of Madagascar and Himalayan waters. While the latter reference was a bit obvious given the sponsor of the show was mineral water brand, Himalayan Orchard Pure, there’s no denying that the collection, with its bright-coloured lehengas with pockets and corset-shirts worn with saris, had something for every taste and aesthetic.

The vibrancy of the shades of pink, blue, red and green brought the festive mood to the fore, contrasting well with minimal prints and simple cuts.

Lehengas were paired with off-shoulder blouses and bow tops, and sari-pants and slit dresses with pine motifs kept Masaba’s youth-centric vibe strong. Some of the most appealing pieces from the collection, which drew inspiration from face painting of Madagascar’s Sakalava tribe for prints, included a peach sari worn with a corset-shirt and a mint green bridal lehenga.

Later in the evening, the mood shifted from the buoyant to the ethereal even as the venue shifted to the iconic Royal Opera House for Sanjay Garg’s Grand Opening Night show “Cloud People”.

Garg’s exhaustive collection, inspired by the angelic spirit, was both magnificent and imminently wearable. The line comprised dark tones of blue, red and gold with customary blacks and whites thrown in. Even though the line was high on grandeur and mystique, the wearability of the silhouettes came through the lightness of gossamer fabric. Garg introduced Chikankari embroidery for the first time, teaming it with Bengal mul, zardozi and hand-woven brocade. Angelic motifs and floral prints found their way on silhouettes such as evening gowns, capes, tops, skirts and pants.

The collection comprised pieces like the mint green long kurta with palazzo pants and a blue knotty dress. The outfit worn by showstopper Ujwala Raut was a let-down, overshadowed by better pieces in the collection. A haunting live opera performance lent an edge and mystique to Garg’s collection as well as transported the audience to a fantasy land. Thankfully though, the grand setting and splendid presentation didn’t overpower

the collection.

