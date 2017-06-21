This designer gave a fitting reply to a troll who thought Sari ‘represents Hindu value’

The designer found him self in a fix when a user accused him of polluting Hindu Culture, a sari with a hijab. (Source: designerayushkejriwal/ Instagram) The designer found him self in a fix when a user accused him of polluting Hindu Culture, a sari with a hijab. (Source: designerayushkejriwal/ Instagram)

When it comes to Indian wear, there’s nothing as beautiful as a sari. But do you think the six-yard wonder is limited to one particular country or religion? If you are baffled then read on.

UK-based designer Ayush Kejriwal, who is known for his opulent and colourful Indian ethnic wears and saris recently uploaded a picture of a model wearing a hijab along with a sari on Instagram. Posting the photo he wrote, “Hijabs are very stylish!”.

In his post, he even clarified that it was his first time working with a hijab and he did not intend to hurt anyone. But in an age where people are irked with almost everything, someone on social media took offense. Kejriwal found himself in a fix when a fellow Instagrammer accused him of polluting Hindu culture. A user wrote, “Don’t pollute our beautiful Hindu Culture with suppressive Islamic elements. Saree represent Hindu values. [SIC]”.

But Kejriwal decided to fight back. He not only replied to the ugly message but also posted a photo of the conversation and said that he will not tolerate any “discrimination, bullying, religious hatred, abusive and offensive comments.”

Talking exclusively to the IndianExpress.com, Kejriwal clarified why he decided to fight back. ” I have had some comments made in the past on other subjects, but I am good at ignoring such things. As an artist criticism does not bother me, though sometimes it’s important to fight back such prejudice and that’s exactly what I did in this instance,” he said in an email interview.

He strongly believes an artist goes about doing what they believe is right and are not here to adhere to rules. “They make their own,” he says.

He also believes that fashion can do more. he says, “It’s true that my page is centred towards clothes and styling but I feel style has a much bigger voice than it has been recognised. It can change the world by helping change mindsets.”

The post is now going viral, where most people are applauding the designer for taking a stance.

The user who tried to shame the designer has been blocked now. When asked what will he do if history repeats itself, the designer said, “I will challenge them once to deter them and hope that will help raise awareness. If that does not stop them I will have no choice but to block them!”

