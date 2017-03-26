Denims are universal favourite apparel, says designer Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta’s love for denim is a well-known fact. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Masaba Gupta’s love for denim is a well-known fact. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who has collaborated with an ongoing Denim Festival in Mumbai, says denims are loved the world over.

The Denim Festival at the High Street Phoenix in Mumbai, is exhibiting the evolution of denims in collaboration with Masaba and other brands like Gas, Wrangler, Jack & Jones, Only, Forever New, Lee, Vero Moda, Celio and Pepe Jeans. These are exhibiting the evolution of denims.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma or Kriti Sanon: Who flaunted the Deme jacket better?

“The Denim fest is a great fashion initiative. It’s a nice way of celebrating denims which are a universal favourite apparel which is agnostic of trends and genders. Since my new collection is all about denims, I can very well relate to the fest,” Masaba Gupta told IANS.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone’s sultry and sensuous denim dress is all you need for your summer wardrobe

Known for her quirky and colourful prints, Masaba Gupta’s new range is a mix of playful polkas with tinges of pink and silver foil.

ALSO READ | Aditi Rao Hydari, Athiya Shetty, Kriti Sanon: Who wore the denim look better?

“The denim range is specially tailored with silhouettes like relaxed jackets, button down skirts, bow tops, oversized trousers and bustier and the denim sari perfect for the summer stroll,” she said.

The fest, which started on March 22, will end on March 30.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now