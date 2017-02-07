Designer wants to gift demonitisation-inspired line from LFW to PM Narendra Modi

The demonetisation-inspired line has been created using 60 per cent organic cotton weft and 40 per cent Tussar silk warp. (Source: Althea Krishna/Facebook) The demonetisation-inspired line has been created using 60 per cent organic cotton weft and 40 per cent Tussar silk warp. (Source: Althea Krishna/Facebook)

Designer Althea Krishna has paid an ode to demonetisation through her latest collection and says she wants to gift a piece from her line to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Hyderabad-based designer exhibited the clothing line at Lakme Fashion Week, which concluded on Sunday.

Inspired by demonetisation, Krishna launched a brand new collection which has been created using the print of the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes combined with the fresh colours of the newly introduced currency. “Ever since the move of demonetizing INR 500 and 1,000 notes was announced, I have been inspired to come out with my new collection. The collection pays a tribute to the old notes while simultaneously looking to the future by infusing the colour of the new currency,” said the designer.

“I want to gift a piece from my collection to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Krishna’s new collection has been created using 60 per cent organic cotton weft and 40 per cent Tussar silk warp for the sheen. The designer says the silhouettes are in vintage style and ideal for every age group to wear during the summer season. “All my designs have traditional Indian roots and bold cuts. Moreover, since summer is around the corner, I thought it would be a good idea to start it with a collection that is wearable and also has a touch of vintage to it”.

Krishna has been selling designer clothing under her label “Althea Krishna” since 2012.

