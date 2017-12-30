Under the rainbow: Delhi hosts unique fashion show of transgender models

From Miss Trans Queen India, two transgender staff members from The Lalit Group staff, Indian drag queens, DJ Kitty Glitter who was crowned Sydney’s Favourite Drag Queen in 2006 were among the models. From Miss Trans Queen India, two transgender staff members from The Lalit Group staff, Indian drag queens, DJ Kitty Glitter who was crowned Sydney’s Favourite Drag Queen in 2006 were among the models.

Transgender models did the catwalk at Under the Rainbow, a unique fashion show also featuring drag queens and people with disability. The event was held here at Kitty Su, The Lalit.

From Miss Trans Queen India, two transgender staff members from The Lalit Group staff, Indian drag queens, DJ Kitty Glitter who was crowned Sydney’s Favourite Drag Queen in 2006 were among the models. Differently-abled DJ Varun Khullar mixed the music for the show.

They were dressed up by celebrated Indian designers such as Rohit Bal, Tarun Tahliani, Namrata Joshipura, Gauri Nainika, Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini, Pallavi Mohan and Arjun Saluja.

The idea behind the event was to send out a message of love and inclusiveness as the New Year beckons.

Kitty Su has earlier hosted popular international drag artists such as Alaska 5000, Violet Chachki, Derrick Barry and Kitty Glitter.

Keshav Suri, Executive Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, has also conceptualised a local Drag Queen Tour featuring actor, model and singer Sushant Divgikar, crowned as Mr Gay India 2014 and who participated in “Bigg Boss season 8”.

Sushant was initiated as Rani Ko-He-Nur into drag, and together, they curated a few shows. The show also featured Alex Mathew, popularly known as Maya The Drag Queen.

“We are not only hosting successful inclusive events, we are redefining set society norms, and I am proud to say that we are making a difference. It’s not just the government or the institutions, but it is the people who must act to make a difference. All we need for 2018 is pure love,” Suri said in a statement.

