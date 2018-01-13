Deepika Padukone’s tutorial on how to rock a gold suede blazer is priceless

Deepika Padukone seems to have started off the year on a great note. After giving us major style goals in a flowy gingham dress, which looked like the ideal choice for a brunch, the Padmaavat actor gave us a demo on how to add a glamorous twist to ripped denims.
Wearing a golden suede blazer from Sandro Paris, Padukone has only taken the trend of wearing bold colours in 2018 forward. The longline blazer with a plunging neckline was cinched at the waist with a tie-detailing, which perfectly accentuated the actor’s svelte figure. She teamed it with a pair of blue distressed denims by Topshop folded at the hem and accessorised her outfit with a pair of black peep-toe heels by Charlotte Olympia.
Take a look at her style here:
Also, the large hoop earrings and the matching neckpiece:
Celebrity make-up and hairstylist gave finishing touches to her look with nude make-up, light smokey eyes, perfectly-done eyebrows and nude lips. She styled her hair in a neat centre-parted sleek bun.
What do you think of Padukone’s casual style statement? Let us know in the comments’ section below.
