Deepika Padukone’s tutorial on how to rock a gold suede blazer is priceless

Deepika Padukone seems to have started off the year on a great note. After giving us major style goals in a flowy gingham dress, which looked like the ideal choice for a brunch, the Padmaavat actor gave us a demo on how to add a glamorous twist to ripped denims.

Wearing a golden suede blazer from Sandro Paris, Padukone has only taken the trend of wearing bold colours in 2018 forward. The longline blazer with a plunging neckline was cinched at the waist with a tie-detailing, which perfectly accentuated the actor’s svelte figure. She teamed it with a pair of blue distressed denims by Topshop folded at the hem and accessorised her outfit with a pair of black peep-toe heels by Charlotte Olympia.

Take a look at her style here:

Also, the large hoop earrings and the matching neckpiece:

Celebrity make-up and hairstylist gave finishing touches to her look with nude make-up, light smokey eyes, perfectly-done eyebrows and nude lips. She styled her hair in a neat centre-parted sleek bun.

What do you think of Padukone’s casual style statement? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

