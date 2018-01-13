Supreme Crisis

Deepika Padukone’s tutorial on how to rock a gold suede blazer is priceless

While attending an event, Deepika Padukone looked stunning as ever in a gold blazer from Sandro Paris teamed with a pair of ripped denims. What do you think of her look?

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone trendcoat, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone style, Deepika Padukone latest news, Deepika Padukone updates, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone images, Deepika Padukone pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone’s mustard gold blazer is just what you need to amp up your blue denims. (Source: shaleenanathani/Instagram)
Deepika Padukone seems to have started off the year on a great note. After giving us major style goals in a flowy gingham dress, which looked like the ideal choice for a brunch, the Padmaavat actor gave us a demo on how to add a glamorous twist to ripped denims.

Wearing a golden suede blazer from Sandro Paris, Padukone has only taken the trend of wearing bold colours in 2018 forward. The longline blazer with a plunging neckline was cinched at the waist with a tie-detailing, which perfectly accentuated the actor’s svelte figure. She teamed it with a pair of blue distressed denims by Topshop folded at the hem and accessorised her outfit with a pair of black peep-toe heels by Charlotte Olympia.

Take a look at her style here:

Also, the large hoop earrings and the matching neckpiece:

Celebrity make-up and hairstylist gave finishing touches to her look with nude make-up, light smokey eyes, perfectly-done eyebrows and nude lips. She styled her hair in a neat centre-parted sleek bun.

What do you think of Padukone’s casual style statement? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

