Deepika Padukone’s sheer Sabyasachi sari has an interesting style lesson for us

When it comes to wearing saris, Deepika Padukone hardly ever misses the mark. And when it’s a Sabyasachi sari, the combo is too powerful, as a look at her recent appearance shows. Be it her bodycon dress or the sizzling black sari, the duo has rarely failed to wow us.

And this time too, the Padmaavat actor left us in awe when she stepped out in a gorgeous black sari from the designer’s brand. Stylist Shaleena Nathani deserves credit for picking out the lovely sheer sari, which was teamed with a sequined and embellished semi-sheer blouse. We like the style lesson the actor gave us by teaming a simple sheer sari with an intricately patterned blouse.

Letting the glitzy blouse do all the talking, Nathani kept the accessories to a bare minimum with a pair of kundan tops.

A round of applause goes to make-up artist Daniel Bauer, who chose a pretty nude tone with subtle lips for the actor, which went nicely with the actor’s glam dame look. A winged eyeliner highlighted the eyes and we like the neat chignon Padukone rounded off the look with.

We think the actor looked beautiful in black but what about you? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

