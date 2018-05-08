Met Gala 2018 after-party: Deepika Padukone’s Sando Paris gold blazer is a huge let down

Deepika Padukone repeated an old outfit at the Met Gala after-party. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Deepika Padukone repeated an old outfit at the Met Gala after-party. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Just a few hours ago, Deepika Padukone left many fans speechless as she turned heads in a gorgeous Prabal Gurung gown. Ditching her safe red carpet looks, Padukone literally embraced this year’s theme ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ in a silk-crepe gown with a shoulder bloom that accentuated her svelte figure.

However, the actor absolutely left us disappointed when she stepped for the Met Gala 2018 after-party in a pair of black faux leather jeggings teamed with a longline gold suede blazer cinched at the waist with a tie-detailing, from Sandro Paris. Well, that’s not all!

She rounded off her look with a nude make-up palette with smokey eyes and slicked back wet hairdo, which too looked nothing short of bland. A Tom Ford sling bag and black heels accentuated her outfit.

[PICS] Deepika Padukone with Prabal Gurung and Eiza Gonzalez at Balmain’s #MetGala2018 After Party! #DeepikaAtMetGala pic.twitter.com/8IUd72WDy9 — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) May 8, 2018

Well, this was not the first time Padukone was spotted wearing the Sandro Paris blazer. She earlier donned it during Padmaavat promotions. During that time, though, she impressed us with her styling. She teamed it with a pair of blue distressed denims by Topshop folded at the hem and accessorised her outfit with a pair of black peep-toe heels by Charlotte Olympia and oversized gold hoop earrings.

Although we did like her blazer during her previous outing, we think she could have chosen a different and better ensemble for such a prestigious event as the Met Gala. Also, her styling this time was a huge let down.

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

