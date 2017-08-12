Deepika Padukone’s colour blocking game at her Oppo F3 limited edition launch fails to impress us

Deepika Padukone in a customised velvet dress and Zara pants. (Source: Instagram/shaleenanathani) Deepika Padukone in a customised velvet dress and Zara pants. (Source: Instagram/shaleenanathani)

We have never really liked the red and pink combination and in all fairness we think it’s the most difficult one to pull off. So, when Deepika Padukone stepped out in the same hues, we weren’t a big fan of her outfit either. Keeping aside our preference, we think her separates were a mismatch. The red velvet oriental print dress with an asymmetrical hemline and an interesting knot detail paired with the customised hot pink wide-legged pants from Zara are gorgeous pieces on their own but put together, they failed to create magic.

We also like her purple pointed-toe heels from Christian Louboutin but we have to say this that celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani’s attempt at colour blocking failed this time. However, we can’t find faults with her choice of accessories, make-up and hair.

Her customised gold earrings from Stella McCartney is refined and elegant – something we would love to get our hands on – and the ring from Minerali Store matches her outfit perfectly.

Celebrity make-up artist Anil C made sure that the Padmavati actor looks gorgeous as usual neck-up with well-defined eyebrows, a dewy sheen on her face and striking oxblood lips. Meanwhile, celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur pulled her hair into a dreamy, softly tousled ponytail.

If only she would have not gone for the red and pink colour combination, she could have made the fashion critics happy! We are sure her fans would disagree.

What do you think about her style quotient? Let us know in the comments below.

