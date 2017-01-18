Deepika Padukone’s look for the Ellen DeGeneres Show shoot was simple but far from basic

Deepika Padukone’s fashion game has been on point ever since she teamed up with celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone’s fashion game has been on point ever since she teamed up with celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Just two months after Priyanka Chopra made her appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in a white all-lace Midi dress from Zimmerman Resort-2017, Deepika Padukone is all set to make her debut on the show too. Padukone who has already shot for the episode, shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, “This just happened.”

The actress, who looked super excited, seems to have chosen white separates for the appearance – going by the pictures shared on Instagram. She kept her make-up subtle with just a touch of shine on her eyelids, flushed cheeks and a soft pink lip shade. Make-up artists Elizabeth Saltzman and Hung Vanngo did a brilliant job here.

Even her hair was on point with stylist Christian Wood giving her natural, loose waves. We think she looked really good and fresh as a daisy.

This is Padukone’s second major appearance on the international platform. Just a few days back, she made for a stunning picture at the Golden Globes Instyle after-party as part of promotions of xXx: Return of Xander Cage, in a beautiful canary yellow Ralph Lauren gown. For those who missed it, the actress looked gorgeous.

To be honest, the choice of colour was a little surprising as she is known for sticking to safe colours at red carpet events, but we’re not complaining here. We’re glad she experimented with her hairstyle and make-up. The diva ditched her famous – and probably favourite – sleek, centre-parted hair for a very pretty retro-inspired wavy hairdo and it was gorgeous. The brown-hue make-up and soft smoky eyes, complemented her gown perfectly.

What do you think of Padukone’s look on The Ellen DeGeneres Show? Let us know in the comments below.

