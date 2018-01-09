Deepika Padukone’s flowy gingham dress is ideal for your next brunch

Deepika Padukone with sister Anisha Padukone gives us sibling goals. ( Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone with sister Anisha Padukone gives us sibling goals. ( Source: Varinder Chawla)

Winter fashion is never really complete without a splash of gingham prints and Deepika Padukone made sure the chic style wasn’t overlooked by the rampant layering game that’s on in B-Town these days. While last year saw Priyanka Chopra drawing eyeballs in her drool-worthy structured gingham dress, Padukone kick-started this year in a flowy number.

The Padmavat actor appeared for the taping of the final episode of the show BFFs with Vogue, hosted by Neha Dhupia. She was accompanied by sister Anisha and was decked in a one-shoulder floor-length dress by Rosetta Getty from her Pre-Fall 2017 collection.

The flowy number looked both comfortable and fashionable and the knotted belt at the actor’s waist added some definition to her outfit. Though we appreciate the structure the belt gave to the actor’s lean frame, we think the knots looked a little frumpy at the front. It would have been much neater to flaunt the knots at the back and give a sleek printed finish on the front.

Silver earrings from Misho made a cool statement and we like the Aquazzurra pumps that rounded out her look nicely. The actor kept her make-up minimal with just a highlight of bold red on the lips and styled her hair in a tight chignon.

Meanwhile, Anisha was dressed in a casual denim attire, which she complemented with white sneakers.

What do you think about the actor’s style this time? Let us know in the comments below.

