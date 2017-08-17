Deepika Padukone’s colour-block shirt isn’t impressive at all, but her denims are way too cool

Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries) Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Looks like simple button-down shirts are a thing of the past now. We were still trying to get our heads around how to pair a deconstructed shirt but with fashion trends changing so often, we were presented with a new dilemma – on how to wear a colour-block shirt. In all fairness, if we would have spotted this dual-tone summer wear while out shopping, we would have never gone for it. But Deepika Padukone being the fashion chameleon she is, decided to add it to her wardrobe. She stepped out at the airport in a half gingham print and half pastel blue shirt and even though we applaud her for her sartorial experiment, it just failed to impress us.

However, she totally aced her denim game in the fanciest and coolest pair ever! The 70s-inspired flared jeans are having a huge moment right now and Padukone took it to the next level with this one – we love how it’s frayed at the ankles.

You can pair it with almost anything, starting from statement tees to tank tops and halter-necks – just make sure that your top isn’t baggy. You can complement your look like the Padmavati actor with a pair of Nike slides, minimum make-up, an updo and a pair of sunglasses.

This particular travel look isn’t our favourite but a couple of days back, she aced her airport style in basics.

The white top (from Purple Paisley) and blue jeans (From Zara) combo is a classic and we love the way she casually shrugged on that denim jacket to add oomph to her too-cool-for-school look. The statement, ankle length boots and a pair of blue aviators made all the difference. It’s something we would definitely like to try the next time we are jet-setting.

