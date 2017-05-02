Deepika Padukone’s classy yet understated Tommy Hilfiger satin slip gown fails to make a mark at 2017 Met Gala

Deepika Padukone in a Tommy Hilfiger satin gown at the 2017 Met Gala. (Source: @deepikaddicts/Twitter) Deepika Padukone in a Tommy Hilfiger satin gown at the 2017 Met Gala. (Source: @deepikaddicts/Twitter)

Deepika Padukone, who forayed into Hollywood with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, was among one of the celebrities who made an appearance on the 2017 Met Gala red carpet. In a white Tommy Hilfiger satin slip dress gown with a plunging neckline, while the actress managed to look her elegant self, her ensemble failed to make a mark. With hair styled by Harry Josh, Padukone accessorised her look with statement dangling earrings and a hairband looking embellished hair accessory. But in comparison to her appearances that fashion hawkers had previously gone gaga over, for instance, her 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards appearance in a Jaising and Shaleen Nathani number, this look seemed ‘vanilla’.

[PIC] Finally! Deepika Padukone at the MET Gala 2017😍😍 #DeepikaAtMetGala pic.twitter.com/WdSyRUq0BK — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) May 2, 2017

While Priyanka Chopra made a terrific fashion statement in a Ralph Lauren trench-coat gown with a massive train, Padukone’s understated look was clearly not her best so far. For someone who has made fashion statements with her thigh-high slits, for rocking bold embellished bodice in the past and how, the 31-year-old actress could have done better. With winged eyeliner and nude lips’ make-up by Georgie Eisdell, Padukone still seem to have fallen way behind Chopra, who is raking in rave reviews for her bold appearance at the 2017 Met Gala.

While there’s no denying that Padukone did not compromise on keeping her look classy and chic, the embellished flowers’ hair accessory that she flaunted seemed jarring.

