Deepika Padukone’s candy-striped Sabyasachi sari look is quirky, but a big letdown

Whenever Deepika Padukone opts for a Sabyasachi outfit, it’s mostly a beautiful blend of grace and charm. Be it the peach Banarasi sari with an elaborate golden embroidery she was seen in during her father, Prakash Padukone’s felicitation in Delhi or her floral embroidered skirt paired with a white shirt, the beauty has managed to impress us on most occasions. But this instance is not one of them.

The Padmaavat actor has actually left us disappointed with this candy-striped sari look teamed with a full sleeves, jewel neck blouse featuring metallic cuffs. Although we like the georgette sari and the blouse as separate pieces, put together, it is a complete mismatch.

Looks like Shaleena Nathani was trying to give us some style goals on how to glam up a simple sari, but honestly, the styling failed to work wonders. But the one thing that we like is the way Nathani accesorised the colourful sari with a white belt, which gave it an interesting touch and kept the jewellery minimal with just a pair of beautiful teardrop earrings.

The ensemble is a sneak peek to Sabyasachi’s soon-to-be launched Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

Even though we couldn’t warm up to the styling, we couldn’t find any fault with the actor’s make-up and hairdo. A dewy sheen with bold red lips, perfectly-done eyebrows and hair tied into a neat bun completed her look.

Do you like Padukone’s ethnic ensemble? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

