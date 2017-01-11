Deepika Padukone shines through London in gorgeous blue and ravishing red

She looks gorgeous! (Source: AP, Daniel Bauer/Instagram) She looks gorgeous! (Source: AP, Daniel Bauer/Instagram)

If her 2016 fashion statements were anything to go by, then Deepika Padukone is one of the actresses who redefined trends. She flaunted bold and demure with the equal ease every time. And while doing that, she mostly never failed to look drop-dead gorgeous too. It seems Deepika has started off 2017 on the same note, putting her best fashionable foot forward. After spreading sunshine at the Golden Globe Awards in a beautiful canary yellow Ralph Lauren gown, she was seen in two more glamorous avatars.

Deepika is currently in London, to promote her upcoming Hollywood release xXx: Return of Xander Cage. She was seen in a gorgeous blue Christopher Kane outfit with her wavy hair swept sideways from the middle. She teamed the look with sandals from Tamara Mellon. Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, her hair and makeup was done by Daniel Bauer. Her toned makeup allowed her gorgeous dress do major talking.

Soon after, the gorgeous diva looked nothing less than a vision in red, at the European premiere of her movie which held at the O2 arena in London, later the same day. At the white carpet, she donned a Stella McCartney orange-red gown. The perfectly fitted gown was balanced by the long, bat-winged sleeves, making her look elegant. The gorgeous Chopard earrings added significantly to her look which was styled by Satzman. She flaunted a slight tinge of colour on her lips and smokey eyes’ makeup by Bauer, with panache and confidence.

Which of Deepika’s looks is your favourite? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

