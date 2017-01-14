This is proof that Deepika Padukone can rock any outfit!

When it comes to fashion, she is truly the queen! When it comes to fashion, she is truly the queen!

Looks like Deepika Padukone is on a roll these days, both on the fashion and career front. After wowing us with her appearance at the Golden Globes Instyle after party in a canary yellow Ralph Lauren gown and au naturale make-up, the actress is at it again but this time, back home.

During her promotion of xXx : Return of Xander Cage in Mumbai, the actor was seen in a sexy red tasselled backless mini from Ashish’s Fall 2016 collection which she paired with nude pumps. Perfect for the after party she was attending, we say.

At another event, Padukone turned into a golden goddess! Wearing a vintage gold sequinned column gown by designer Naeem Khan, the actress made quite a statement. Since the gown was all bling, the actress complemented it with subtle styling – a gorgeous pair of Mahesh Notandas earrings, nude make-up and a low ponytail. We quite like it.

The Padmavati actress who’s known for experimenting with her looks also tried out a flower fantasy Michael Kors creation, paired beautifully with black and white high heels by Paula Cademartori. We think the look is fun, flirty and elegant, all at the same time. Her make-up was spot on too. A big round of applause for celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani and hair and make-up artist, Daniel Bauer who are working their magic.

Out of the three, we like the mini from Ashish’s Fall 2016 collection. What about you? Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

