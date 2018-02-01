Deepika Padukone shows us how to glam up a basic white shirt with this tip

Deepika Padukone ups the ante of a basic white shirt with an ornate Sabyasachi skirt. (Source: shaleenanathani/ Instagram) Deepika Padukone ups the ante of a basic white shirt with an ornate Sabyasachi skirt. (Source: shaleenanathani/ Instagram)

Deepika Padukone’s love for Sabyasachi outfits seems to be growing with each passing day, given that the actor has been flirting with both ethnic and fusion wear from the designer of late. Though the Padmaavat actor has proven time and again that she is a pro when it comes to draping a sari, her experiments with fusion style have not been very successful. Remember her vibrant velvet ensemble from the designer?

However, this time Padukone set the record straight on fusion wear when she stepped out wearing a lovely skirt from the designer. Stylist Shaleena Nathani chose to team the generously floral embroidered skirt with a basic white shirt from Zara, and we think her minimalist approach worked very well.

For the accessories, the actor picked a chic pair of floral earrings and teamed her attire with black pumps from Christian Louboutin. Catch a glimpse here.

We like the nude tones that make-up artist Anil C chose to give the actor, with a dash of burgundy on the lips to brighten up her look, which we think complemented the colourful skirt as well. Celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou rounded out the actor’s look with sleek middle-parted hair.

We think the actor’s fusion style was charming and we like how she upped the ante of a basic white Zara shirt with a beautiful skirt. Would you try out this style? Let us know in the comments section below.

