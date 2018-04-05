Sisters in arms: Twinkle Khanna joins Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez in nailing the fringe bell-bottoms trend

These exaggerated flare denims are the latest fad among B-town celebs. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) These exaggerated flare denims are the latest fad among B-town celebs. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Last year, we saw the rise of the flared denim trend. While Sonakshi Sinha’s flared pants with denim patches on it looked smart and stylish, Tamannaah Bhatia’s flared ostrich feather denim took it to a whole new level. A statement piece that can instantly add glamour to a look, whether you pair them with a basic tee or even a denim shirt, is still in demand. Its latest version – an exaggerated pair of fringed bell bottoms – has kept us hooked and guess who joined the bandwagon? It’s none other than Twinkle Khanna.

Mrs Funnybones was seen teaming her fringed bell-bottoms with a crisp, three-quarter sleeve white shirt. We like two things about this look — first, the classic combo of blue and white and second, how easy-breezy her outfit looks. A perfect summer ensemble, we say. Keeping her accessories minimal, the author went for a green tote bag from Goyard, a golden Bvlgari Serpenti watch, a couple of rings and gold studded sandals. Well-defined eyes and casually touseled hair rounded off her look.

Last year, Deepika Padukone stepped out at the airport in a half gingham print and half pastel blue shirt, which she styled with a 70s-inspired flared jeans, frayed at the ankles. She complemented her look with a pair of Nike slides, minimum make-up, an updo and a pair of sunglasses.

We also spotted Jacqueline Fernandez dressed in a high-waisted jeans with cropped flare silhouettes from Elleryland, which she paired with a sleeveless brown top with a knotted lace at the neckline. The actor also carried a matching Louis Vuitton clutch. The 32-year-old’s mix and match style was on point, as she wore a pair of nude sandals to go with it.

