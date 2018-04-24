Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Deepika Padukone looks ethereal as ever on the cover of this international magazine

Deepika Padukone looks ethereal as ever on the cover of this international magazine

Deepika Padukone was recently spotted on the cover of a London-based fashion magazine Tings. More than the outfit, it's her make-up and beautifully tousled hairdo that grabbed all the attention. Check out the pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 24, 2018 10:43:35 pm
Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone photos, Deepika Padukone pics, Deepika Padukone style Deepika Padukone keeps her make-up on point on the cover of this magazine. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

Not only does Deepika Padukone know how to grace a red carpet with elegance, she can be equally charming on magazine covers. Remember her look in a multi-coloured, vibrant outfit on the cover of Vogue India

Well, continuing her fashionable streak, the Bajirao Mastani actor was recently spotted on the cover of a London-based fashion magazine Tings, working her magic in a black leather jacket. Unlike the Vogue cover when her outfit grabbed all the attention, it is her fierce make-up and beautifully tousled hairdo this time that takes the cake.

Make-up artist Gina Kane opted for a dewy palette with nude lips and light smokey eyes while her hair was styled in a messy manner.

Take a look at the cover pic:

Not only the cover photo, the inside picture was equally breathtaking. She was spotted in a body-hugging black gown featuring a one-shoulder sleeve. Giving accessories a total miss, she once again let her dewy make-up and messy hairdo do all the talking.

Prior to this, Padukone showed us how to ace the ‘no make-up’ look, when she appeared on the cover of Femina for their February issue. For the shoot, she wore a black bralette and layered it with a glitzy gold jacket that was casually shrugged half way down her shoulders. Though the outfit was smart, the spotlight was on the make-up.

A round of applause for artist Namrata Soni who chose nude tones and gave the actor dewy sheen with highlighted brows and bronze lids. For the lips, Soni went with a nude matte shade.

Do you like her different looks on the covers? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now