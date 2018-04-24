Deepika Padukone looks ethereal as ever on the cover of this international magazine

Deepika Padukone keeps her make-up on point on the cover of this magazine. (Source: File Photo) Deepika Padukone keeps her make-up on point on the cover of this magazine. (Source: File Photo)

Not only does Deepika Padukone know how to grace a red carpet with elegance, she can be equally charming on magazine covers. Remember her look in a multi-coloured, vibrant outfit on the cover of Vogue India?

Well, continuing her fashionable streak, the Bajirao Mastani actor was recently spotted on the cover of a London-based fashion magazine Tings, working her magic in a black leather jacket. Unlike the Vogue cover when her outfit grabbed all the attention, it is her fierce make-up and beautifully tousled hairdo this time that takes the cake.

Make-up artist Gina Kane opted for a dewy palette with nude lips and light smokey eyes while her hair was styled in a messy manner.

Take a look at the cover pic:

Not only the cover photo, the inside picture was equally breathtaking. She was spotted in a body-hugging black gown featuring a one-shoulder sleeve. Giving accessories a total miss, she once again let her dewy make-up and messy hairdo do all the talking.

Prior to this, Padukone showed us how to ace the ‘no make-up’ look, when she appeared on the cover of Femina for their February issue. For the shoot, she wore a black bralette and layered it with a glitzy gold jacket that was casually shrugged half way down her shoulders. Though the outfit was smart, the spotlight was on the make-up.

A round of applause for artist Namrata Soni who chose nude tones and gave the actor dewy sheen with highlighted brows and bronze lids. For the lips, Soni went with a nude matte shade.

