Happy Birthday, Deepika Padukone: A look at the actor’s style evolution since 2006

Deepika Padukone while walking the ramp for designer Wendell Rodricks in 2006 (L), and at Cannes International Film Festival in 2017. (Source: File Photo) Deepika Padukone while walking the ramp for designer Wendell Rodricks in 2006 (L), and at Cannes International Film Festival in 2017. (Source: File Photo)

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the strongest fashion icons in India, hitting the red carpet in her stride with a wardrobe full of big designer names and her thousand-watt smile. However, her superb sartorial choices are not limited to big events alone, but seeps into her casual style as well. We especially love to see her giving fun twists to street style every time she steps out at the airport. In other news, she has started uncountable trends with her sharp travel looks.

But things weren’t always hunky-dory for the actor. Before she grabbed some attention with her debut film Om Shanti Om in 2007, opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan, she used to be a ramp model. Padukone even cut a fine figure as the Kingfisher Calendar Girl and the leading lady in Himesh Reshammiya’s song Naam Tera Tera in 2006. Just like her career graph, which slowly went uphill, her off-screen style quotient too gradually evolved.

During the early days, the model-turned actor mostly followed style statements that were in sync with Bollywood fashion of the early 2000s – embellished Tarun Tahiliani gowns and shimmery Indian wears, strong hair highlights and bold make-up. But we have seen a transformation in her after 2012, We believe it’s around this time she started experimenting with new styles and trends and with celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani coming on board, things took an incredible turn.

Today, the actor doesn’t restrict herself to any particular style and can carry herself with utmost grace and confidence.

As she turns a year older on January 5, here’s a look at her style evolution over the years!

2006: While still a model, Padukone walked the ramp for designer Wendell Rodricks, who recommended her name to Malaika Khan who was trying to help her friend Farah Khan to find a leading lady for Om Shanti Om. The rest, as they say, is history.

2006: The actor from her Kingfisher Swimsuit Calender.

2008: Padukone in a blue gown, with her then boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor at the IIFA Awards 2008.

2010: Deepika Padukone walked the Cannes red carpet in 2010 to promote a liquor brand. The actor wore a beautiful Rohit Bal sari in white with gold work on it. She complemented her look with a low bun, smokey eyes and a dark brown lip shade.

Padukone seen in a white embellished salwaar kameez.

2012: Padukone was seen taking more fashion risks.

2013: The year saw four movie releases of Padukone – Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Race 2, Chennai Express and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. She was spotted at various promotions giving a new twist to her style each time. She experimented a lot with her hairstyle too!

Wearing a blue and white floral maxi dress during Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani promotions.

Have a look at her hairdos!

Another look from the movie promotions.

In an orange Gaurav Gupta sari gown during Chennai Express promotions in London along with Shah Rukh Khan.

She looked great in a nude silk sari gown by Sonakshi Raaj.

When she amped up a black dress with a colourful jacket from Quirky Bow.

The actor looked like a vision in a blush pink sheer sari during Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela promotions.

2013: We can’t forget how confidently she carried the black edgy gown by Prabal Gurung.

2014: Padukone looked stunning at the Life Ok Screen Awards 2014 in a black gown with a golden embellished high neck gown from the house of Alexander McQueen.

2014: For IIFA Awards 2014, Padukone selected a gorgeous lace gown by Zuhair Murad. She rounded off her look with a puffy updo and dark red lips.

2014: Padukone looked stunning in a pale silk sari gown with a sheer lace blouse during Finding Fanny movie promotions.

2015: Finally in 2015, Padukone started to experiment with her hairdo. Retro wavy hair, centre-parted sleek hair to neatly tied buns, she underwent a major change. Here, she can be seen attending the Filmfare Awards in a golden sheer gown by Gaurav Gupta.

2016: Spotted in a Gauri and Nainika gown featuring ruffled detailing, the cut out gown perfectly accentuated Padukone’s figure. During this year, we also saw a shift from heavy make-up to lighter shades and her love for cat eyeliners.

2016: This is one of Padukone’s boldest looks ever! She attended IIFA in a black Swapnil Shinde gown looking absolutely stunning. Apart from her gown, it was her puffed hairdo and smokey eyes that gave the actor a sultry look.

2016: She attended the IIFA press conference in a red thigh high slit gown from Prabal Gurung. With soft wavy hair and a red pout, she looked drop-dead gorgeous!

2017: She attended the Lux Golden Rose Awards in a Ralph and Russo number. The strapless lavender gown with a corset bodice and a thigh-high slit looked super stylish.

2016: After her black deep neck gown and the red thigh-high slit gown at IIFA Awards, Padukone rocked the main event in a beautiful Sabyasachi lehenga with a sheer cape and emerald jewellery.

2017: It was the year when Padukone scored major points for her international red carpet appearances. From Cannes, Met Gala to her Xxx movie promotions, she was on a roll.

At Cannes 2017, the actor turned up looking gorgeous in a breathtaking flowy deep green gown. The diva turned heads in an ethereal Brandon Maxwell gown with a long train behind her. Exuding charm, she added oomph to her look by accenting it with jewellery from deGrisogono and footwear from Chloegosselin. Her hair was tied in a top-knot bun yet again, and it went perfectly with the styling.

Nothing could have prepared us for the curveball she threw our way in this gorgeous Marchesa gown. To be honest, ethereal would be an understatement. We think she looks spectacular in this sheer number. The gorgeous one-shoulder gown with shimmery floral work on it did wonders for her and those Jimmy Choo heels and jewellery from DGrisogono simply elevated the look.

Looking drop-dead gorgeous, Padukone shared a picture of her yellow pencil fit, body-hugging dress with a high neck. She struck a diva pose, looking nothing less than a ray of sunshine beside the French Riviera.

She aced the dusk look with a rogue-pink super-short dress which looked lovely on her. Accenting the sleeveless, shift dress with a pair of sassy stilettos, the leggy lass flaunted her svelte figure.

The actor stepped out in style in a red floral gown designed by Johanna Ortiz and complemented it with footwear from Charlotte Olympia.

At the pre-Oscars 2017 bash, Padukone opted for a sophisticated yet vibrant floral dress by Duro Olowu, and we want those stunning Louboutin sandals that perfectly complement the dress. The detailing around the belt was great, and though we think the Padmavati actor’s make-up looked a bit washed out and the hair a tad bit unkempt, overall, we liked how she pulled off casual chic at the star-studded event.

For the Golden Globes, the actor who was dressed in yellow looked like sunshine on a cloudy LA evening. She chose a canary yellow Ralph Lauren gown. To be honest, the choice of colour was a little surprising as she is known for sticking to safe colours at red carpet events but we can’t be complaining here – she looked stunning. Also, we are glad that she experimented with her hairstyle and make-up. The diva ditched her famous and probably her favourite sleek hair for a very pretty retro-inspired wavy hairdo and it was gorgeous. The brown-hue make-up and soft smoky eyes, complemented her gown perfectly.

MTV EMA was Deepika Padukone’s first official Hollywood red carpet appearance and we all had our eyes on her. Dressed in an edgy creation by Monisha Jaising, she cut a fine figure in that thigh-high slit trail skirt, which she teamed up with an embellished bodice and matching bomber jacket, Valliyan jewellery and a pair of Balmain heels. Gorgeous!

Padukone was seen wearing a white Tommy Hilfiger satin slip dress with a plunging neckline. She looked really elegant but we think she failed to nail the Art of the In-Between theme this year. With hair styled by Harry Josh, Padukone accessorised her look with statement dangling earrings and a beautiful embellished hair accessory. A winged eyeliner and nude lips’ make-up by Georgie Eisdell rounded her look. She looked lovely but not as striking as she could have.

During Xxx promotions, the actor was seen choosing more edgy and risque gowns. When she promoted her film on Bigg Boss Season 10, she picked a gorgeous BalmainxH&M gold embellished dress with long sleeves. Celebrity stylist Shaleen Nathani paired it with a pair of black Sergio Rossi thigh-high boots.

(Source: File Photo)Golden and gorgeous!

The actor glammed up the ante in a blush pink custom Ralph and Russo gown at the LA premiere of the movie. We love the dewy sheen and the plum colour eye make-up, which complemented the look very well.

(Source: (File Photo)

For the trailer launch, Padukone was seen channelising some major Lara Croft (Tomb Raider) vibes in an all-black look. Even though the outfit was risqué, the cut-out body suit from La Senza accentuated her curves really well. The mesh panel leggings added an element of hotness to the already smouldering look. A sleek, centre-parting ponytail, a black choker and Zara boots complemented the outfit.

For the Mexico premiere of the movie, Padukone looked glamorous in a Johanna Ortiz pantsuit. She teamed a black peplum top that had voluminous sleeves and a plunging neckline with a pair of wide legged pants. We love the look!

After the release of her movie, the actor was back in the country sporting many beautiful ethnic looks and awesome western wears.

The actor was seen attending Mukesh Ambani’s Ganpati celebrations along with her co-star and rumoured beau, Ranveer Singh in a gorgeous tissue sari by Sabyasachi. Padukone wore the gold tone sari with a high-neck black blouse with a key hole back detail, complete with elegant gold work on the sleeves. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani who usually dresses up this beauty accessorised her outfit with a handcrafted gold choker from Jaipur Gems, and matching gold earrings and bangles from Tanishq.

Padukone looked gorgeous in a red gown from Gauri & Nainika. The mermaid-cut outfit featured an oversized bow detail on the back that added a dramatic effect to it. She accessorised it with a pair of diamond danglers and a couple of diamond rings from Tanishq.

Padukone went for a metallic sheen pantsuit with a plunging neckline but one look at her and you would see almost everything going downhill from there. From the make-up to the tacky outfit with bell-bottomed pants, it is an unwelcome change from her otherwise impressive sartorial choices.

Padukone’s red carpet look fell a bit flat, when the actor stepped out wearing a metallic golden creation from Monisha Jaising. The off-shoulder corset gown did not have any sharp cuts or structures and gave a lanky appearance to the actor. The thigh-high slit, which was meant to give a hint of sultriness, only highlighted the trailing gown that looked like a pool of champagne.

Padukone spotted in a black backless ensemble from Sabyasachi. The gorgeous textured bodycon kurta with intricate beadwork detail was simply amazing and she teamed it with an organza dupatta replete with heavy border and silver embellishments. Another interesting element in her attire was the back-baring cut that added the glam quotient.

A gorgeous number from Raw Mango in red and gold, the sari looked splendid on the actor and we love the sumptuous silk patterns in gold embroidered on it. She accessorised the outfit with a spectacular gold necklace from Tanishq Jewellery that complemented the generous gold patterns on the sari.

Seen in a white Raw Mango sari with golden stripes on it, the actor looked good while pairing it with a matching metallic blouse and accessorising her outfit with a gold necklace and earrings set from Tanishq Jewellers. There’s very little risk of white and gold combination going wrong, and not only did the beauty nail it, she took it to the next level.

Wearing a tomato red sari-like ensemble, the beautiful golden and pearl embroidery gave a regal touch akin to her avatar in Padmavati. However, giving the traditional look a trendy twist was the embroidered belt holding the pallu in place with a long jacket blouse.

What do you think about her style quotient? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

