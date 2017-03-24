Deepika Padukone looks like a dream in this Sabyasachi sari

After all the promotional blitzkrieg of xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Deepika Padukone, the stunner, was seen maintaining a low profile, and as much as we hate to admit, we actually missed seeing her! But the actress is back in the public eye, getting her A-game on, wooing the fashion connoisseurs with her superb sense of style.
Six-yard wonder
The first appearance we are going to talk about is of her in a floral sari by Sabyasachi from ‘The Udaipur Collection’. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani accessorised it with an exquisite jadau choker and earrings from Jaipur Gems and celebrity make-up artist Namrata Soni gave her a dramatic winged eyeliner look and chose a lip shade that matched the flowers in the sari. Her hair was kept simple in a mid-parted ponytail. She looked like a dream.
Monochrome magic
At a recent event, Padukone was seen in Dior, carrying the casual yet dressy look to the T. With hair in voluminous curls, she accessorised it with a pair of Christian Louboutin heels and Maithili Kabre earrings. Peachy cheeks, red lips rounded her look.
Flare it up
This trend is not something that we usually get to see on Bollywood celebs but hey, it’s Padukone after all! The actress was seen in a dress from H&M which looked like an oversized sweatshirt with a net flare attached to the hem. She teamed it with a pair of white Nike sneakers and a canvas Chanel tote. She looked lovely.
Timeless and classic
For a casual evening with friends, Padukone was seen letting her hair down in a classic combo – sheer white, oversized shirt from Chloe and dark blue skinny jeans. A pair of comfy, tan slip-ons and a simple bun complemented her look. What we love here is the silhouette of that shirt – so breezy but yet so stylish.
Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.
