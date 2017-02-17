Deepika Padukone stuns in Ralph Lauren at New York Fashion Week

Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, Padukone looked elegant in a sleek bun and fresh make up. Deepika Padukone (Source: Ralph Lauren/Instagram) Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, Padukone looked elegant in a sleek bun and fresh make up. Deepika Padukone (Source: Ralph Lauren/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone seems to be setting her best foot forward on the international fashion scene, if her recent appearance at the New York Fashion Week is anything to go by. She attended designer Michael Kors’ show on February 15, wearing a navy blue trench dress from his Spring 2017 collection, and, as always, looking drop-dead gorgeous in it. The xXx actor also attended legendary fashion designer Ralph Lauren’s show and looked every bit stunning.

Padukone was spotted in a white on white look, as she made quite a fashion statement in a lace midi dress with fringes on the hem. She wore a wool overcoat of the same hue over her shoulder to complete her look. She teamed her dress with a pair of beige Louboutins. Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, Padukone looked elegant in a sleek bun and fresh make up. While enticing everybody in the front row of Lauren’s show, she looked every bit photo-ready as she clicked pictures with 30-year-old American actress Camille Belle Routh.

The designer himself too shared a picture of Padukone from the show, looking effortlessly gorgeous.

It wasn’t just the gorgeous actor who was spotted at the on-going NYFW. Priyanka Chopra also made her presence felt in the frontrow of the Prabal Gurung show, while wearing a fashionable outfit from his Fall 2017 collection, and looking every bit the diva that she is.

