Can’t decide what to wear this Valentine’s Day? Take a cue from Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut

Valentine’s Day is all about the romance and the aura surrounding it. For fashion aficionados, it’s also about coordinating the outfits with the perfect accessories, hairstyle, and make-up. And whether you admit it or not, secretly everybody – and that includes you – puts some thought on how to dress up on the special day of love. Doesn’t matter whether you are planning to spend the day with a special someone or just catch up with your girlfriends and hit the hottest pub in town.

If you haven’t sorted out what to wear then here are a few celeb inspirations.

For the perfect dinner date: Dinner time with a special someone can be really tricky. You might spend hours standing in front of the mirror and contemplate about what to wear to the point it actually drives you crazy but the answer lies in keeping it simple. Since romance is in the air, flowy and breezy outfits should be your first choice and for the hair a wispy updo or romantic tousled hair should be your weapon for the night.

Inspiration: Jacqueline Fernandez and Kangana Ranaut

For a night out with the girls: If you are planning to have fun with the girls then make it wild! Go full-power with the grunge look and the smokey eyes. Nothing can beat gorgeous grey smokey eyes with nude lips. You can also try other shades like brown and green. For the outfit, LBD is always a yes. But if you are planning to avoid it this year then go for beautiful cut work dresses in white. Lace and sheer outfits are also in.

Inspiration: Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor

For a lunch/brunch date: For a daytime outing go for a pastel palette and soft cuts. You can mix and match a top and a skirt in soft colours or if you are planning to go the jeans route then you can simply pair it with a cold-shoulder or bardot top in pastels. For make-up, it is advisable to keep it minimum and for the hair you can either go for soft beach waves or a romantic updo.

Inspiration: Parineeti Chopra and Huma Qureshi.

For a movie night: Choose comfort while on a movie date night but don’t compromise on style. Go for flowy wide-legged pants and pair it with a simple noodle strap top or the hot favourite of the season, a cold-shoulder top. You can also go for fit and flare midi skirts and dresses. If you don’t even want to do that then go for dramatic hairstyles. It always does the trick.

Inspiration: Athiya Shetty and Alia Bhatt.

