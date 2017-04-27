Deepika Padukone smoulders in this black dress in Raabta song teaser

Doesn’t Deepika Padukone’s look make you go weak in the knees? (Source: RaabtaOfficial/Twitter) Doesn’t Deepika Padukone’s look make you go weak in the knees? (Source: RaabtaOfficial/Twitter)

Deepika Padukone may have wandered a bit into the West with her debut film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, but now she’s back with a bang! The leggy lass is setting the screen on fire with her latest sneak peek from the Raabta title song. Yes, the actress is making a cameo in the film with the sizzling dance track.

While her dance moves are already making everyone drool, we think her dress is equally sensuous and racy. Dolled up in a figure-hugging black gown with thigh-high slits designed by Philipp Plein, the 31-year-old makes hearts skip a beat as she twirls and twinkles on the dim lit stage.

Oh so gorgeous! (Source: RaabtaOfficial/Twitter) Oh so gorgeous! (Source: RaabtaOfficial/Twitter)

And if you want to get this look for your next party, here are all the details about the dress.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, she sported heavily kohled eyes, glossy make-up and a nude lip shade. Funky accessories such as hand bracelets and rings complemented the dress.

Stylish and sensuous! (Source: YouTube) Stylish and sensuous! (Source: YouTube)

Casually tousled tresses rounded off her look. The criss-cross cut-outs around the midriff and back make the dress raunchier and racier.

What a lovely design! (Source: YouTube) What a lovely design! (Source: YouTube)

You can also check out the look in the title track of Raabta. Watch the video here.

What are your thoughts about Padukone’s look? Tell us in the comments below.

