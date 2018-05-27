Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Huma Qureshi: Best and Worst dressed at GQ Awards

The starry night of May 26 saw many Bollywood celebrities step out in their fashionable best at the GQ Best Dressed Awards held in Mumbai. From tinsel-town newbies to fashion icons, the award show was a glamorous affair and leading the style brigade was Deepika Padukone.
The Padmaavat actor set temperatures soaring when she stepped out in a sheer Balmain number that stylist Shaleena Nathani teamed with a pair of faux-leather Saint Laurent shorts. With danglers and a groovy braid, Padukone seemed to be exploring more experimental avenues, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.
Hrithik Roshan looked handsome in a satin-sheen ivory blazer that he layered his all-black attire with.
No shining armour but Sidharth Malhotra looked like a knight in an all-white ensemble. To add trendy touches, the actor picked matching pants with feather detailing along the sides.
Harshvardhan Kapoor opted for oversized black pants to go with his formal blazer. However, the jarring mask of Bhavesh Joshi, a character from his upcoming movie, grabbed all the attention.
Kartik Aaryan played it safe in a light blue checked suit set.
Preity Zinta’s navy blue sleeveless pick was nowhere glamorous enough to go on the red carpet and the dark wine lip shade failed to complement the piece.
Huma Qureshi stepped out in an ivory pantsuit from Two Studio Two, and she teamed her long A-line jacket and flared pants with a grey collared top. As the actor’s pantsuit looks go by (especially at Cannes), this one was a disappointment.
