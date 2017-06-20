Deepika Padukone shows us how to dress down sequins

Deepika Padukone spotted at Imtiaz Ali’s birthday party. (Source: File photo) Deepika Padukone spotted at Imtiaz Ali’s birthday party. (Source: File photo)

Including diva-level sparkly in your wardrobe is never easy. Even though you have a great sense of style, there’s always a fear of overdoing it. We are sure that most of you might have even googled on how to add an element of sparkle to your look. Well, the trick is to balance it out. For instance, if you have to wear a sequins dress, make sure that the neckline is a little high as it will help you keep your look on the sophisticated side of sexy. If that’s not your style then you can simply shrug a sparkly blazer over your shoulders to add some oomph.

The internet is flooded with celeb style inspiration and the latest one to join the list is Deepika Padukone. At Imtiaz Ali’s birthday party, our very own Bollywood diva was seen in a sequin look. The beauty who was styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani rocked a shiny racer-back top from Ralph Lauren.

The Padmavati actress styled shimmer with an amazing pair of wide-legged jeans from Stella McCartney. An interesting touch, don’t you think? The style lesson that you can pick up from here is that even if you are going for basics, choose something which has an element of surprise to it.

With hair in loose blown-out waves, she rounded her look with minimal make-up and a pair of pointy nude pumps that matched the colour of her top. We like this look, it’s not too flashy nor drab. Just the perfect amount of bling.

