Deepika Padukone’s sporty twist to her white shirt is perfect for a comfy day out

Deepika Padukone kept her style game right on point at the WCIT 2018. (Source: shaleenanathani/Instagram) Deepika Padukone kept her style game right on point at the WCIT 2018. (Source: shaleenanathani/Instagram)

White shirts are versatile, and can be styled with almost any outfit, ranging from trousers, skirts to leather pants. Our Bollywood fashionistas have, time and again, shown us unique ways to style the classic white shirt. While Sonam Kapoor opted for a quirky billowy white shirt teamed with black leggings, Malaika Arora added X-factor to her white shirt dress by pairing it with a black satin necktie and matching peep-toe boots.

Recently, while attending the WCIT 2018 in Hyderabad, Deepika Padukone joined the brigade and gave her white shirt from Zara a sporty twist by teaming it with an athleisure-styled trousers. Not only did the red and blue stripes on the side panels of the wide-legged Zara trousers add a spunky touch, one closer look also revealed a similar striped pattern on the hem of the sleeves.

Stylist Shaleena Nathani accesorised her outfit with pearl studded earrings and black pointed-toe heels from Christian Louboutin.

We couldn’t find any fault with her make-up also. Make-up artist Rosario Belmonte rounded off her look with nude make-up, winged-eyes and nude pink lips whereas hairstylist Amit Thakur tied her hair into a neat ponytail.

Well, this was not the first time the Bajirao Mastani actor was seen donning a white shirt. She had previously given formal wear style goals in a white balloon sleeve white shirt from Dior, which she paired with high-waisted trousers by Chloe.

She also added a beautiful ethnic touch by pairing it with a floral embroidered skirt by designer Sabyasachi.

We would love to recreate Padukone’s style statement, what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

