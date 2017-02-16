Deepika Padukone sets New York Fashion Week ablaze in a Michael Kors

Yes, our heart did skip a beat. (Source: Instagram) Yes, our heart did skip a beat. (Source: Instagram)

These days we’re shunting between Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone when it comes to international appearances, and no we’re not complaining one bit. After all, why wouldn’t we love it that our Bollywood beauties are acing it at red carpet events, and we can’t wait for the movies to release.

In the meantime, both Chopra and Padukone were spotted at the ongoing New York Fashion Week, looking drop-dead gorgeous. While Chopra was spotted in the front row of the Prabal Gurung show, wearing a stylish outfit from the designer’s Fall 2017 collection, Padukone attended designer Michael Kors’ show on February 15, wearing a dress from his Spring 2017 collection.

Looking smashing in the navy blue trench dress, Padukone looked every bit a stylish New Yorker, as she paired the dress with a high-neck top, and a Michael Kors handbag. Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, the xXx actor wore matching colour-block wedges that anyone would love to own. Renato Compora and Hung Vanngo did a great job with her hair and make-up, respectively, keeping the look simple chic. Winged liner and cascading locks swept to one side completed the look, and yes, our heart did skip a beat.

