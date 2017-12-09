Just like the rest of us, Deepika Padukone once dreamt of owning a Sabyasachi sari

Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi outfit not only exhibits elegance, rawness and tradition but also brings back memories from her modeling days. (Source: Sabyasachiofficial/Instagram) Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi outfit not only exhibits elegance, rawness and tradition but also brings back memories from her modeling days. (Source: Sabyasachiofficial/Instagram)

Actor Deepika Padukone is often seen adorning beautiful garments designed by acclaimed fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who is known for his signature textiles and elaborate embroideries. However, her affiliation with the brand goes way back to her modelling days when she was no more than a regular girl with big ambitions. Just like many of us, who dream of owning at least one ensemble from the brand, the Padmavati star too fantasised about owning a sari from the designer label.

A post, shared by the designer’s official Instagram account, quotes Padukone sharing her love for the brand, “I remember telling myself as a young model that the day I can afford it, the first thing I’m going to buy is a Sabyasachi sari. So, when I made enough money and could afford it, I bought myself one”.

Kicking off the Elle Style Awards, the magazine featured the ‘unstoppable duo’ designer Sabyasachi and style icon Padukone on their cover. The two were honoured with the spotlight for standing out throughout the year and making it truly their’s. Dressed in a gorgeous textured bodycon dress, the 31-year-old actor looks breathtakingly beautiful.

The detailing on the dress is absolutely mind-blowing with each section heavily embroidered or embellished. The upper section of the garment sporting a V-neck design is accentuated with all-over floral work whereas the bottom gives the illusion of stripes. We love how the hem is adorned with metallic embellishments, adding a touch of rawness to the outfit.

The actor picked a pair of heels from the Sabyasachi collection and a bag by Christian Louboutin to complement her look. Adding a royal touch was a statement neckpiece by Sabyasachi. Even her make-up was near perfection with the sultry smokey eyes with a winged eyeliner and nude lips.

