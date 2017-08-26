Deepika Padukone in this Sabyasachi gold sari reminds us of yesteryear Bollywood beauties

Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous in a Sabyasachi gold sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous in a Sabyasachi gold sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Whether it’s keeping up with the latest trends or creating new ones, Deepika Padukone is a pro. This Bollywood beauty is a fashion icon for a reason and right now, we are in awe of how she can turn a classic look into something sensational. Recently, the Padmavati actor was seen attending Mukesh Ambani’s Ganpati celebrations along with her co-star and rumoured beau, Ranveer Singh in a gorgeous tissue sari by Sabyasachi.

Padukone wore the gold tone sari with a high-neck black blouse with a key hole back detail, complete with elegant gold work on the sleeves. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani who usually dresses up this beauty accessorised her outfit with a handcrafted gold choker from Japipur Gems, and matching gold earrings and bangles from Tanishq.

Deepika Padukone looked sensational in this gold tissue sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone looked sensational in this gold tissue sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone wore the look well with a classic low bun, dewy make-up and a soft brown lip shade. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone wore the look well with a classic low bun, dewy make-up and a soft brown lip shade. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone wore the gorgeous gold tone sari with a high-neck black blouse with a key hole back detail. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone wore the gorgeous gold tone sari with a high-neck black blouse with a key hole back detail. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We love how she wore the look well with a classic low bun, dewy make-up and a soft brown lip shade. She reminds us of the yesteryear Bollywood beauties like Sharmila Tagore, Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman who have always worn a classic look well, while adding their own variations and creating a trend in the process.

We spotted other Bollywood celebs as well gracing the occasion in beautiful saris. Kiran Rao was seen wearing a pretty mint green sari with silver embossments all over it which she paired with a bright yellow blouse.

Kiran Rao in a mint green sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kiran Rao in a mint green sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Even though we don’t like the design of her blouse, we like the colour combination.

Then there was Manyata Dutt looking lovely in an electric blue sari with gold work over the body and a tie-dye pattern around the pleats.

Manyata Dutt with Manyata Dutt with Sanjay Dutt at Mukesh Ambani’s Ganpati celebrations. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd