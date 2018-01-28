Deepika Padukone charms with her Rajasthani touch in Sabyasachi’s sea green sharara

Deepika Padukone personifies grace in this outfit designed by Sabyasachi. (Source: shaleenanathani/ Instagram) Deepika Padukone personifies grace in this outfit designed by Sabyasachi. (Source: shaleenanathani/ Instagram)

Deepika Padukone, who recently impressed movie-goers with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, brought the Rajasthani style alive yet again in a beautiful ethnic attire and her ability to carry it with utmost elegance. While her colourful velvet kurta and palazzo designed by Sabyasachi was quite a disappointment earlier, her recent appearance in Sabyasachi’s sea green outfit is traditional yet trendy.

The Padmaavat actor looked absolutely stunning in the intricately designed sharara that had a soft touch of royalty to it. The blouse flaunted an all-over golden embroidered pattern along with a bold design on the neck, hem and sleeves. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the outfit was matched with a pair of golden earrings by Tanishq. While the sharara exhibited a dotted pattern, the dupatta had a simple and elegant touch to it.

Padukone’s winged liner, nude lip shade along with soft make-up, done by Shraddha Naik, highlighted her eyes and face. Hairstylist Amit Thakur rounded off her look with a high pony tail. We love how the lustrous golden embroidery was balanced with soft make-up and minimum jewellery.

