Latest News
  • Deepika Padukone charms with her Rajasthani touch in Sabyasachi’s sea green sharara

Deepika Padukone charms with her Rajasthani touch in Sabyasachi’s sea green sharara

For the promotions of her upcoming movie Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone stepped out in an elegant outfit designed by Sabyasachi. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the outfit was matched with a pair of golden earrings.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 28, 2018 12:46 am
Deepika Padukone, Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone Sabyasachi, Sabyasachi, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone style, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone latest news, Deepika Padukone updates, Deepika Padukone images, Deepika Padukone pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone personifies grace in this outfit designed by Sabyasachi. (Source: shaleenanathani/ Instagram)
Related News

Deepika Padukone, who recently impressed movie-goers with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, brought the Rajasthani style alive yet again in a beautiful ethnic attire and her ability to carry it with utmost elegance. While her colourful velvet kurta and palazzo designed by Sabyasachi was quite a disappointment earlier, her recent appearance in Sabyasachi’s sea green outfit is traditional yet trendy.

The Padmaavat actor looked absolutely stunning in the intricately designed sharara that had a soft touch of royalty to it. The blouse flaunted an all-over golden embroidered pattern along with a bold design on the neck, hem and sleeves. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the outfit was matched with a pair of golden earrings by Tanishq. While the sharara exhibited a dotted pattern, the dupatta had a simple and elegant touch to it.

Padukone’s winged liner, nude lip shade along with soft make-up, done by Shraddha Naik, highlighted her eyes and face. Hairstylist Amit Thakur rounded off her look with a high pony tail. We love how the lustrous golden embroidery was balanced with soft make-up and minimum jewellery.

What do you think of Padukone’s ethnic look? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 27: Latest News