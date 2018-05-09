Loved Deepika Padukone’s Met Gala 2018 gown? 10 times she set hearts on fire in gorgeous red gowns

Met Gala 2018 to xXx promotions, here are 10 times Deepika Padukone slayed in red. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Met Gala 2018 to xXx promotions, here are 10 times Deepika Padukone slayed in red. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the top fashion icons in India — hitting the red carpet with grace and elan with a wardrobe full of big designer names and her thousand-watt smile! The Padmaavat actor, who recently stunned us with the gorgeous outfit at the Met Gala 2018, reminded us of the many times she turned heads in fiery red gowns at various events. Be it the Cannes 2017 or the xXx promotions, the beauty has time and again, stolen hearts of style connoisseurs in red ensembles. Here’s a compilation of 10 times Padukone enthralled us in red.

ALSO READ | Rihanna, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra: Best and worst dressed at the Met Gala 2018

For the Met Gala 2018, Padukone ditched her safe red carpet looks and literally embraced this year’s theme ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ in a Prabal Gurung number. The silk-crepe gown with a shoulder bloom accentuated her svelte figure and also featured a thigh-high slit. Pulling her hair back, she accessorised her look with red stilettos, stunning diamond jewellery and a bright red pout. The all-red ensemble could have been overwhelming but to Padukone’s credit, it is difficult to look away from her.

Deepika Padukone in Prabal Gurung at the Met Gala 2018. (Source: AP Images) Deepika Padukone in Prabal Gurung at the Met Gala 2018. (Source: AP Images)

During her promotion of xXx: Return of Xander Cage in Mumbai, the actor was seen in an embellished and tasseled backless mini from Ashish’s Fall 2016 collection, which she paired with nude pumps.

Deepika Padukone in a red mini dress. (Source: File Photo) Deepika Padukone in a red mini dress. (Source: File Photo)

While attending the prestigious Cannes 2017, the Bajirao Mastani actor stepped out in style in a red floral gown designed by Johanna Ortiz and complemented it with footwear from Charlotte Olympia. She also donned jewellery by Messika, which added an interesting element to it. Stylist Elizabeth Saltzman gave her a dramatic blue smokey eye make-up and naturally straight tresses to go with the look.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2017. (Source: File Photo) Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2017. (Source: File Photo)

Padukone looked gorgeous in a red gown from Gauri & Nainika. The mermaid-cut outfit featured an oversized bow detail on the back that added a dramatic effect to it. She accessorised it with a pair of diamond danglers and a couple of diamond rings from Tanishq.

Deepika Padukone in Gauri and Nainika. (Source: File Photo) Deepika Padukone in Gauri and Nainika. (Source: File Photo)

Padukone was spotted donning a red power suit while attending an event in 2016. Her outfit included a black bralette teamed with red trousers and a matching blazer that had an interesting cut-out detail at the sleeves. She further teamed it with pink stilettos and a watch. A neatly-tied ponytail and red pout gave finishing touches to her look. Colourful and classy!

While attending the 2016 IIFA press conference, Padukone opted for a red thigh-high slit gown from Prabal Gurung. Teaming her outfit with gold earrings and styling her hair in a soft wavy hair and a red pout, she looked drop-dead gorgeous!

Deepika Padukone once again in Prabal Gurung. (Source: File Photo) Deepika Padukone once again in Prabal Gurung. (Source: File Photo)

The Piku star looked lovely as she stepped out in a red midi-length dress for one of her film promotions in 2016. Featuring a collared neckline, we think the outfit is simple yet the red colour adds as an elegance to it. A nude make-up palette with bold red lips and a puffy hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Deepika Padukone in a red midi-length dress. Deepika Padukone in a red midi-length dress.

The gorgeous diva looked nothing less than a vision in red, at the European premiere of her movie xXx. At the white carpet, she donned a Stella McCartney orange-red gown. The perfectly fitted gown was balanced by the long, bat-winged sleeves, making her look elegant. The gorgeous Chopard earrings added significantly to her look, which was styled by Satzman. A nude make-up shade with smokey eyes completed her look.

Deepika Padukone in Stella McCartney. (Source: File Photo) Deepika Padukone in Stella McCartney. (Source: File Photo)

Not just red carpets and promotions, Padukone knows how to nail an airport look wearing red. She was seen donning a gray dress, which she layered with a check shirt and a longline red jacket. We love the colour combination of her outfit. She further teamed her outfit with black shoes, matching sling bag and a pair of dark sunnies. She also did not forget to add a tinge of red to lips.

Deepika Padukone at the airport. Deepika Padukone at the airport.

Turning heads at the 2016’s Filmfare Awards, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor picked a red, delicately embellished red gown by designer duo Ralph and Russo. The full-sleeves, backless gown featured a long train. A dewy make-up with dark red lips and a neat updo rounded off her look.

Deepika Padukone in Ralph and Russo. Deepika Padukone in Ralph and Russo.

Which look of Deepika Padukone in red is closest to your heart? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd